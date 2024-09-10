Tennessee Baseball Lands 2026 Trevor Condon
The Tennessee Volunteers received some great news on the recruiting trail as the Vols added a new baseball commit in the 2026 class.
That player is outfield star Trevor Condon. Condon has been an amazing fielder and batter for Etowah High School. The talented ball player announced his commitment late on Monday night. He captioned it “Go Vols” with a commitment video.
With the Vols having a national championship to show recruits now the trail should become much easier one would go on to believe. Tennessee already has some of the top recruits in the nation including 2027 prospect Sebastian “Sushi” Wilson who is projected to go in the first round by many in his class.
Another big thing for the Vols has been the success they have had getting players drafted. Both fielders and pitchers including top 10 prospects like Chase Dollander, a tremendous pitcher for the Vols. Second baseman and national champion, Christian Moore had one of the better bats in the country and was drafted as such. As far as the outfield in particular goes that is a big strong suit for the Vols including having Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert drafted in the first round.
In a tweet talking about Condon, Ian Smith (Assistant Scouting Director of Prep Baseball Ga) and (Regional Adviser for Prep Baseball Draft HQ) expressed how good of a player Condon is at the high school level.
Check out his tweet below.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.