Tennessee Vols Land Commitment From Brandon Arvidson
The Tennessee Volunteers landed a commitment from JUCO pitcher Brandon Arvidson on Saturday evening.
While the Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their first national championship in program history, they aren't finished adding talent to their roster. Head coach Tony Vitello and company landed a commitment out of the transfer portal on Saturday evening: former Texas A&M and San Jacinto pitcher Brandon Arvidson.
The talented lefty didn't make an appearance during his true freshman season with the Aggies and opted to transfer to the junior college ranks after earning a redshirt. He logged 108 strikeouts in 17 appearances last season, earning a 3.84 ERA. Arvidson was initially committed to the Texas Longhorns but reopened his recruitment after a recent coaching change and decided that Knoxville, Tennessee, was the right place for him.
The Vols built one of the deepest rosters college baseball has seen this past season, both on the mound and in the batter's box. Vitello intends to maximize the championship window Tennessee is now in, and adding talent like Arvidson just continues furthering their depth for next season and beyond.
