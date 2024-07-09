Steve Wiltfong Submits Prediction For Travis Smith
2025 four-star wide receiver Travis Smith (Atlanta, Ga.) has been predicted to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith will commit to Alabama, Georgia, or Tennessee on Saturday. The talented Peach State native has been courted by most major programs in the SEC and is ready to end his recruitment. The Volunteers have spent months developing a relationship with Smith and ensuring he understands the fit he could have in head coach Josh Heupel's offense.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder ranks as the No. 78 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong submitted a prediction for the Volunteers to land Smith, confirming many of the murmurs around his recruitment recently.
Tennessee already has two wide receivers in their 2025 class - Baylor School's Joakim Dodson and Sheffield High School's Radarious Jackson. During this recruiting cycle, they have actively courted several major prospects at that position, and landing Smith would cement another solid effort from wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope. He tallied 34 receptions for 587 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
