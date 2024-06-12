Tennessee Vols Named Team of the Year in College Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team was named Team of the Year in college baseball by Perfect Game.
The Tennessee Volunteers are headed to Omaha after a very impressive 2024 season. The top-seeded program has continued to impress and are set to play Florida State in the first round of the college baseball World Series this weekend. The Volunteers have been so dominant that the team as a whole received a major award.
Perfect Game announced on Wednesday that Tennessee had been named the Team of the Year after winning the SEC championship, making it to Omaha and compiling a 55-12 record. Here is what Perfect Game had to say about the Vols:
"There isn’t a more complete team, they have star-power and length to the roster and are playing their most confident, quality version of the game right now. The Volunteers are primed and ready to make a run at the National Championship in Omaha."
In the regional and super regional rounds, Tennessee lost just one game to Evansville in game two of the series before winning game three to advance to Omaha. They defeated Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Southern Miss to advance to the super regionals and now have a shot at the championship.
If Tennessee were to make the championship game, it would be the first time since 1951 that the Volunteers made it that far in the tournament. Since 2021, the Volunteers have finished fifth in 2023 and seventh in 2021.
