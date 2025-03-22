Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Alabama: Volunteers Looking to Take the Series

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to take the series vs Alabama on Saturday.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Dalton Bargo (16) and Gavin Kilen (6) celebrating Bargo's home run during an NCAA college baseball game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to take the series vs Alabama on Saturday.

The Tennessee Volunteers tied up the series on Friday as they won game two by a final score of 10-7 vs Alabama. The Vols are now looking to steal the series on Saturday after losing game one.

Tennessee jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first and two more in the second to chase Crimson Tide starter Riley Quick, who had allowed just three runs total this season entering the night, after just two innings. Tennessee never trailed in the game but was never able to build a real comfortable lead either, as the Tide continued to battle throughout the night.

Two-out hitting was pivotal for the Volunteers on Friday, as they scored seven of their 10 runs – including all seven after the first inning.

Tennessee has not yet announced who their starting pitcher will be for the rubber match. Alabama on the other hand is expected to pitch Bobby Alcock. He has started five games this season, has a 3-0 record and an ERA of 3.60.

The game is set to start at 2 PM ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+. After this game, Tennessee wil have Sunday off and then will play Queens in a midweek matchup.

