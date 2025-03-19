Tennessee vs ETSU Final Score - Vols Suffer First Loss
Tennessee baseball is no longer undefeated after dropping a midweek game to ETSU.
Tennessee dropped a tough midweek contest to ETSU on Tuesday night in Knoxville, falling 7-6 in 10 innings to drop to 20-1 on the season. The game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading runs in the early innings.
The Vols took an early 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, capitalizing on two unearned runs following a fielding error by ETSU’s second baseman. However, ETSU answered quickly in the second, tying the game at 2-2 on a solo home run by Curless. The game remained knotted at 4-4 after the seventh, with Tennessee battling back to tie it up in the bottom of the inning. Hunter Ensley came through in the eighth with a two-RBI double, giving the Vols a 6-4 lead, but ETSU wasn't done yet.
In the top of the ninth, Palmese's two-run homer off Tennessee’s reliever Combs tied the game at 6-6, forcing extra innings. ETSU then claimed the win in the 10th on a solo home run by Gallagher, putting the Bucs up 7-6. Tennessee had one last chance in the bottom of the 10th, but after a two-out rally that included Ensley’s single and Fischer being hit by a pitch, Newsome struck out to end the game.
Tennessee’s pitching staff struggled to contain ETSU’s power throughout the game, and despite multiple opportunities to take control, the Vols couldn’t hold the lead. The loss snapped their impressive 20-0 start to the season and serves as a tough lesson for the team as they look to regroup ahead of their next matchup.
