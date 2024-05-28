Tennessee vs Northern Kentucky Baseball Ticket Prices Skyrocketing
Tickets for Friday's college baseball regional round game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky are skyrocketing.
The Tennessee baseball program will begin postseason play on Friday at 7 PM against Northern Kentucky, and the price tag to get inside the stadium is through the roof. The Volunteers were tabbed as the number one seed after winning the SEC tournament, and fans are eager to see them play.
According to Ticket Master, the most expensive ticket for Firday's game is $1,802 while the cheapest ticket is $199 for general admission seating.
The road to Omaha and the College World Series begins for everyone in the sport of College Baseball on Friday afternoon across the country. With 11 of 14 SEC conference members having made the tournament, with 5 of those 11 hosting regionals, it's a familiar pool of opponents for all SEC members.
With regionals set to take place this weekend, and super regionals the next, with Omaha and the College World Series kicking off June 14th, the championship odds have been set by DraftKings.com.
Odds to Win The College World Series
- Texas A&M +500
- Tennessee +600
- LSU +900
- Kentucky +1000
- Arkansas +1000
- Wake Forest +1200
- Clemson +1300
- Oregon State +1500
- North Carolina +1500
- Florida State +1800
- Duke +2000
- Georgia +2200
Entering Monday's selection show, it was Tennessee who was the odds on favorite at +500 to win the title. Though following the selection show where Tennessee was awarded the No. 1 overall seeding and given their regional opponents, Texas A&M's odds were adjusted ahead of the Vols.
