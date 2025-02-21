Tennessee vs Samford Final Score - Vols Continue to Dominate, Doyle Deals
The Tennessee Volunteers have improved to (5-0) on the 2025 College Baseball season thanks to another dominating performance against Samford by a score of (5-1).
The Tennessee Volunteers Baseball team entered Friday's contest against Samford (4-0) having outscored their oppoonents (75 to 4) through their first four non-conference contests.
It was a cold, sunny day in Knoxville, Tennessee Friday afternoon against Samford and in Game One of a three-game home series against the Vols, it was another dominant showing from the defending champs, particularly the pitching staff in their (5-1) win over Samford.
Starting pitcher, Liam Doyle continued to build on his first start that saw (11) strikeouts through just five innings of work by fanning (14) Samford Bulldogs in his second start Friday. Through two starts, Doyle has recorded (31) outs in (10.1) innings of work, he's struck out (25) of those hitters, allowing just five hits and one earned run. It's been an incredible start for the former Ole Miss starter. It was much of the same from relief pitcher Tanner Franklin who managed to strike out (5) hitters during his outing.
It was a Connor Peebles two-run home run in the third inning that jump-started the offensive performance for the Vols against Samford. An inning later it was timely two-out hitting that added another two runs for the Vols to make it (5-0) at the time.
Up (5-1) in the bottom of the sixth, the Vols looked as if they were going to explode yet again, but Samford managed to escape the bases loaded with just one out thanks to two pop flyouts from the Vols.
