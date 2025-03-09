Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Tennessee Run Rules Bonnies After Grand Slam
Tennessee baseball is still undefeated after taking care of St. Bonaventure in the second game of the series.
Tennessee remained undefeated on the season with a dominant 11-1 victory over St. Bonaventure in the second game of their series.
The Vols wasted no time responding after the Bonnies' leadoff home run in the first inning, as Jayce Tharnish blasted a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. After some early struggles with groundouts and popups, Tennessee took the lead 2-1 in the second inning, thanks to a clutch two-run single by Dalton Bargo.
The Vols extended their lead in the third inning when Andrew Fischer's double scored Hunter Ensley, pushing the advantage to 3-1. Tennessee's offense continued to shine in the fourth and fifth innings, adding two more runs to make it 5-1. Dean Curley hit a two-run homer in the fifth, further solidifying the Vols' commanding lead.
In the sixth inning, Tennessee went up 7-1 after another two-run blast by Curley, followed by a hit-by-pitch and an error that allowed Kilen to advance into scoring position. With a dominant pitching performance and relentless offense, the Vols cruised through the seventh inning. The game ended in a run-rule victory after Mason Marin launched a grand slam, bringing the score to 11-1.
Tennessee's pitching kept the Bonnies off balance all game long, with key contributions from starters and relievers alike. Offensively, the Vols capitalized on every opportunity, with Marin's grand slam highlighting an explosive performance. Tennessee looks poised to complete the sweep and continue their undefeated run.
