Tennessee vs. Arkansas Betting Line Released for Week 7 Matchup

Tennessee will hit the road for another SEC matchup when the Volunteers travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Vols opened as a -105 14-point favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of the matchup. The opening line may not come as much of a surprise considering how Arkansas has performed against stronger competition this season. The Razorbacks enter the matchup with a 2-3 record and are still searching for their first SEC victory

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Tk Norman (18) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas Has Struggled Against Stronger Competition

Arkansas opened the season with a 31-14 victory over North Alabama before suffering consecutive lopsided losses. Utah defeated the Razorbacks 43-10 on Sept. 12. One week later, Georgia handed Arkansas a 45-17 loss.

The Razorbacks bounced back with a 34-6 victory over Tulsa but struggled again when they returned to SEC competition. Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 34-7 on Oct. 3.

Arkansas has been outscored 122-34 in its three losses this season. The Razorbacks have allowed at least 34 points in each of those games while failing to score more than 17. That recent history helps provide some context for Tennessee entering the matchup as a two-touchdown road favorite.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands the ball to Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee May Have Found Its Running Game

While Arkansas enters the week looking for answers, Tennessee may have found another important piece of its offense during Saturday's 24-14 victory over Auburn.

Running back DeSean Bishop delivered a career performance, rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. Tennessee finished the game with 237 rushing yards despite producing only 86 yards through the air. The emergence of the running game could become even more important this week as Tennessee prepares for its second consecutive SEC matchup.

Tennessee's Quarterback Situation Bears Watching

The biggest question surrounding Tennessee this week may come at quarterback. This could be a good week to work out any remaining concerns or performance gaps.

Faizon Brandon started against Auburn before George MacIntyre took over just before halftime. MacIntyre completed 8 of 12 passes for 86 yards as Tennessee leaned heavily on Bishop and the running game in the second half. That creates another storyline to monitor as the Vols prepare for Arkansas.

Regardless of who gets the start, Tennessee will enter Fayetteville as a significant favorite against an Arkansas team that has struggled when stepping up in competition. The Razorbacks could have significant trouble against the Jim Knowles defense.

Kickoff between Tennessee and Arkansas is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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