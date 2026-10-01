All Tennessee Football Season-Ending Injuries to Begin October
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The Tennessee Volunteers have been suffering injuries left and right, which isn't a good sign for what could be coming for the rest of the season.
So far the Vols have a total of seven season-ending injuries, and each one is significant in its own way.
Here is everyone that we know for a fact is out for the season to begin the month of October.
Wendell Moe Jr. - Offensive Guard
The most recent injury that the Vols have had when it comes to being season-ending is Wendell Moe Jr. The news was reported in the final hours of September and is the worst news for the Vols yet. This is a massive blow to Tennessee and the offensive line, as they will now have to face their current problems with a new rotation.
Ethan Davis - Tight End
One could argue that this is the biggest injury that Tennessee has had, as the team hasn't had much success at tight end away from Ethan Davis when it comes to the receiving side of things. Davis went down with a season-ending injury during the Georgia Tech game and will return to the Vols in 2027; however, the Vols are still trying to bounce back from this injury right now.
Joakim Dodson - Wide Receiver
A massive injury that the Vols had early in the season was Joakim Dodson, who was hurt on a kick return in the first game of the season against the Furman Paladins. This would result in the talented slot receiver missing the remainder of the season, which is a bad sign for the return game and something that shakes up the entire wide receiver rotation for the remainder of the season.
Dylan Lewis - Safety
This injury to Dylan Lewis happened during the game against the Kennesaw State Owls, which wasn't the most recent game, but it was one of the recent games that the Vols have played. This was the final test that Tennessee had in non-conference play, and this was a massive loss for the Vols, as he was someone who was expected to be a big contributor for the Vols at safety.
Jadais Richard - Cornerback
The first season-ending injury that the Vols suffered was when Jadais Richard went down with an injury. He was expected to be a primary backup for the Vols at cornerback, so in the moment, this would be a big blow. Now that it has been four weeks into the Vols season, his injury is even worse for the Vols than ever.
Edrees Farooq - Safety
Edrees Farooq is the next player on the list. The talented safety suffered a massive injury before the season even started, as he would later find out that he suffered a season-ending injury, which occurred on the practice field. This looked to be a big blow for the Vols, and it most certainly has, although Dejuan Lane and TJ Metcalf have handled things well for the most part.
Jaedon Harmon - Linebacker
The final player on the list is Jaedon Harmon. Harmon played EDGE and linebacker for the Vols, and it was likely he was going to play both during the season. By no means was he expected to be a starter, but he is someone that fans could have counted on to be a star in the rotation. His injury has been a setback, and if the Vols had him out there, they would probably feel more comfortable with the rotation.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_