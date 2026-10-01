All Tennessee Football Season-Ending Injuries to Begin October

The Tennessee Volunteers have been suffering injuries left and right, which isn't a good sign for what could be coming for the rest of the season.

So far the Vols have a total of seven season-ending injuries, and each one is significant in its own way.

Here is everyone that we know for a fact is out for the season to begin the month of October.

Wendell Moe Jr. - Offensive Guard

Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) gestures after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most recent injury that the Vols have had when it comes to being season-ending is Wendell Moe Jr. The news was reported in the final hours of September and is the worst news for the Vols yet. This is a massive blow to Tennessee and the offensive line, as they will now have to face their current problems with a new rotation.

Ethan Davis - Tight End

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Davis (0) scores a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One could argue that this is the biggest injury that Tennessee has had, as the team hasn't had much success at tight end away from Ethan Davis when it comes to the receiving side of things. Davis went down with a season-ending injury during the Georgia Tech game and will return to the Vols in 2027; however, the Vols are still trying to bounce back from this injury right now.

Joakim Dodson - Wide Receiver

Tennessee wide receiver Joakim Dodson (9) is helped off the field during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A massive injury that the Vols had early in the season was Joakim Dodson, who was hurt on a kick return in the first game of the season against the Furman Paladins. This would result in the talented slot receiver missing the remainder of the season, which is a bad sign for the return game and something that shakes up the entire wide receiver rotation for the remainder of the season.

Dylan Lewis - Safety

Tennessee defensive back Dylan Lewis (24) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This injury to Dylan Lewis happened during the game against the Kennesaw State Owls, which wasn't the most recent game, but it was one of the recent games that the Vols have played. This was the final test that Tennessee had in non-conference play, and this was a massive loss for the Vols, as he was someone who was expected to be a big contributor for the Vols at safety.

Jadais Richard - Cornerback

Tennessee football’s Jadais Richard (29) during Vols spring football practice at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first season-ending injury that the Vols suffered was when Jadais Richard went down with an injury. He was expected to be a primary backup for the Vols at cornerback, so in the moment, this would be a big blow. Now that it has been four weeks into the Vols season, his injury is even worse for the Vols than ever.

Edrees Farooq - Safety

Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) watches teammates warm up before the start of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Edrees Farooq is the next player on the list. The talented safety suffered a massive injury before the season even started, as he would later find out that he suffered a season-ending injury, which occurred on the practice field. This looked to be a big blow for the Vols, and it most certainly has, although Dejuan Lane and TJ Metcalf have handled things well for the most part.

Jaedon Harmon - Linebacker

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; UAB Blazers wide receiver Xavier Daisy (18) runs the ball against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jaedon Harmon (12) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final player on the list is Jaedon Harmon. Harmon played EDGE and linebacker for the Vols, and it was likely he was going to play both during the season. By no means was he expected to be a starter, but he is someone that fans could have counted on to be a star in the rotation. His injury has been a setback, and if the Vols had him out there, they would probably feel more comfortable with the rotation.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.