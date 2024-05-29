BREAKING: Jauan Jennings Inks Contract Extension With San Francisco 49ers
Former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings inked a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings starred at the University of Tennessee before becoming one of the most important role players in the NFL. He has extended his stay with the 49ers, inking a contract extension with the team on Wednesday. Jennings signed a two-year deal valued at $15.4 million with $10.5 million in guaranteed money over its lifespan.
Jennings became the first wide receiver since Super Bowl 40 to throw a touchdown pass. The former in-state high school target turned plenty of heads as a pure quarterback and, at one point, was considered a great option as a signal caller before getting to Tennessee. Although the Volunteers used him as a wide receiver, which worked out in the end, they never shied away from using him in wildcat formations.
He caught a pass behind the line from quarterback Brock Purdy and looked across the field as he hit running back superstar Christian McCaffery who took the ball into the end zone. Jennings temporarily silenced the Chiefs fans and sparked a new level of life in the reigning NFC champions. Jennings has been the third wide receiver target behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk for most of the season. He has played a huge role for the 49ers since joining them.
