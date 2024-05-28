Shavar Young Jr. Makes 865 Live Trip
2026 four-star wide receiver Shavar Young Jr. (Knoxville, Tenn.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers for their annual "865 Live" event.
Brentwood Academy wide receiver Shavar Young Jr. is one of the top rising juniors in the state of Tennessee. The talented athlete has played on both sides of the football during his high school career, but the Tennessee Volunteers are actively recruiting him as a wide receiver.
They hosted their annual "865 Live" event this past weekend, which was littered with the usual bunch of blue-chip rising seniors. However, Young joined the trip; the journey was easy being an in-state native, and Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre also made the trip. MacIntyre has been committed to the Vols since January and is a focal point of their efforts on the recruiting trail.
Young ranks as the No. 222 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
