Volunteer Country

Katrell Webb Schedules Commitment Date

2026 edge rusher Katrell Webb (Suwanee, Ga.) has scheduled a commitment date and is an early target of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Evan Crowell

In this story:

2026 edge rusher Katrell Webb (Suwanee, Ga.) has scheduled a commitment date and is an early target of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Collins Hill High School edge rusher Katrell Webb has already garnered national interest from several premium southern programs. He's earned 19 offers in his short time in high school, recently earning an offer from the Tennessee Volunteers on an April unofficial visit.

Webb measures in at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds as a rising junior; during his sophomore season, he tallied 39 tackles, 12 for loss, five sacks, and eight hurries. Collins Hill routinely places premium athletes at the next level, and Webb seems to be the next in line.

Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and Tennessee will get him on campus over the next few weeks; the Vols get him in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 6. This round of unofficial visits is particularly important, as Webb has set an early commitment date. He plans to announce his decision on November 21, 2024, which is his birthday. Webb may opt to take more unofficial visits during the season, and it'll be interesting to see if Tennessee is on that list.

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.