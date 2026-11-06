Three Games This Weekend Will Impact Tennessee Football's CFP Fate

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released this week, and Tennessee is right on the cusp of being included in the field. Though the Vols would love to be in the field right now, there is still a lot of football to be played.

Tennessee has two massive matchups left on its schedule, with LSU and Kentucky both coming to Neyland Stadium. The Vols will have to take care of their own games, but others matter almost just as much. Not to mention that they also travel to Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, which are both scary road tests for the Vols.

UGA vs. Ole Miss

Oct 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A massive SEC matchup is between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss enters with two losses, and a third would be devastating to their resume. A win, on the other hand, would give them one of the best wins in the country. As for Georgia, this game is not a do-or-die; sitting at one loss, they can still afford to drop one more. A win here, though, would give the Bulldogs a legitimate argument for the #1 seed.

LSU vs. Alabama

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 31-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another ranked SEC game with huge implications is LSU vs. Alabama. The Crimson Tide received a shocking ranking of #5, but already having two losses, another could send them spiraling down. LSU is in a similar boat, but unfortunately for them, not ranked as high. LSU can not afford to slip up anymore this season. It is also important to note the Vols beat Alabama and play LSU. So, the winner of this game will also have a big impact on how the Vols are viewed.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

BYU vs Utah

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws a pass in the second quarter of the Big 12 game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

BYU vs. Utah might not have a team at two losses, but this game is massive, especially for BYU. If they drop to two losses, they could be left out over other teams with the same record. They have a huge win vs. Notre Dame and an early-season win against Arizona to hold their hats on, but time will tell to see how big they ultimately are. This would not be a bad loss by any means, but the collective body of work would be lacking compared to the other two loss teams, in my opinion.

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