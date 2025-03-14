Everything Tennessee Volunteers Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Said After Spring Practice #3
Everything Arizona transfer Wendell Moe Jr said following Tennessee's first full pads and third total Spring practice on Wednesday.
Tennessee released a handful of players to the media following Wednesday's practice, including newcomer Wendell Moe Jr. Moe joins the Vols from Arizona where he was a star offensive guard. He was the first addition the Vols made through the transfer portal, and since then, he has been competing for a starting guard spot.
Here is everything the talented guard said on Wednesday following practice.
Moe on the Tennessee atmosphere
“Being a west coast guy, it’s different out here… lot of mountains. I’m just getting used to everything, but it’s been nice though.”
Moe on any advice has received from Nico
“You know we’ve just been chilling together, just hanging out and everything. Advice, really just try to do your job and just work hard.”
Moe on knowing Nico before college
“I met him in high school, it was my first time meeting him. I’ve heard of him throughout my whole life because he’s been a star. It’s been good seeing him his whole life and playing with him, It’s different from knowing of him and actually seeing him as a person.”
Moe on Iamaleava from what he heard to what he sees
“He’s an athlete, he gets after it, he does his job, and he’s true leader and sometimes I see that out of him.”
Moe on his mindset
“My mindset has kind of been just working, getting the plays down studying the basics, getting to learn my teammates more, getting comfortable in situations and everything. It really hasn’t affected me much as in can I go out there and do what I’ve been doing over the last few years consistently.”
Moe on leadership in the O-Line room
“Yeah in the o-line room I feel everyone has a voice. There’s not really that on person or really I feel like our guy Herb, he’s been a really good voice for us but I’ve just been trying to work and everything.”
Moe on the Tennessee tempo
“At Arizona we ran tempo so I’ve been used to it. This last year with the coaching staff it kind of changed but I’m excited to get back to tempo, that’s one of the main reasons I came here, I like running tempo and I like getting to the ball and running plays fast.”
Moe on if he moves around
“I move around left guard and right guard. Probably just some snaps (at center).”
Moe on the Spring competition
“I think the Spring is a good time for the team to find its identity, and I feel we need to find it after this last year with losing a few of our key pieces and I hope to be one of those key pieces but so far we are still trying to find out who we are.”
Moe on how important it is to have a vocal offensive line
“I like it. I like the young guys being able to say what they want, like to be able to ask questions really and to not be afraid to ask questions because I feel like that’s one thing to make you have a downfall. Sometimes people will be asking questions and it helps other people because they are thinking the same thing.”
Moe on going against Jaxson Moi
“Today was my first time going against him, it was fun, man he’s a strong guy. Yeah, I didn’t expect that out of him. He gave me a good pop today, and it was fun to play football with him.”
Moe on going against Moi earlier in college
“I think I played against him two year’s ago, I think that game came down to like 21-20, they were holding us and holding on to everything, they were about to take it but we ended up taking that dub.”
Moe on if he gives Moi a hard time over the win
“Since I’ve been here I’ve been locked in on Tennessee. The past don’t matter to me well I mean it does matter you know memories are fun to think about sometimes but I’m really looking forward to the future and this upcoming season.”
Moe on where he is finding the most success so far
“Learning the playbook. I’ve enjoyed the process of learning the whole offense and everything. The calls and trying to apply it to my game, trying to get comfortable.”
Moe on if it’s difficult trying to learn the scheme
“I think it takes time. Really it’s everywhere, that transition from high school to college and transition from one school to another school. To change systems is always difficult, but it really depends on how much work you put into it. I think that matters a lot and how much you care, do you really want to play football, do you really love college, and I enjoy it.
Moe on the offensive line competition
“That all goes to my coach, I just try to encourage everyone to keep working hard as then can and be the best person they can be, but at the end of the day its whatever he likes.”
