Former Tennessee Volunteers Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt Sues the NCAA
Former college football and Tennessee Volunteers coach, Jeremy Pruitt has sued the NCAA.
A former Tennessee Volunteers football head coach is back in the news after it was reported that he was attempting to sue the NCAA over his time in Tennessee.
He is claiming that the association. is conspired with Tennessee to make him a sacrafice lamb.
The Tennessee Volunteers added head coach Josh Heupel and have kept him as the coach since their limited success under Pruitt, who was fired after reportedly breaking many rules put in place by the NCAA. Pruitt would later take an NFL assistant job before moving on to the high school scene.
