Former Tennessee WR Dont'e Thornton Jr Slated To Start For Las Vegas Raiders
Former Tennessee Volunteer Dont’e Thornton Jr has been named a starter for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The game is slated to take place at 10:00 pm in Las Vegas and be aired on the NFL Network.
Thornton Jr was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft as the No.108 overall pick. He’s continued to impress in training camp so far, making a name for himself and continuing to rise up the depth chart with his route-running ability and speed, separating from defenders. The Raiders have taken notice and will have him running with the ones.
Thornton Jr had a successful collegiate career beginning with the Oregon Ducks, where he spent two seasons with the program. He finished his career with 26 catches, 541 yards, and three touchdowns with Oregon. Thornton Jr would transfer to Tennessee, where he would make a name for himself. In 2024, Thornton Jr set career-highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns. His final stat line was 26 catches, 661 yards, and six touchdowns. He had one of his best games against Vanderbilt, finishing with three catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He would go on to finish his career with 65 catches for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns.
A thing to watch in the preseason game is how soon quarterback Geno Smith will trust Thornton Jr, and get him the ball in space. Over the course of his career, Thornton Jr averaged 22.7 yards per catch, showcasing his ability after the catch and his ability to be a deep threat. He doesn’t need a lot of space to operate to make plays. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and capable of exploding at any time.
The preseason is a great time to make your name ahead of the NFL season to secure a role within the team. Thornton Jr is on track to be a starter for the Raiders come Week 1 against the Patriots.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot