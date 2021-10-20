How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 7

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands. Note- Tennessee's bye week is week 9.

Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green

Scot Loeffler's Falcons fell to the Northern Illinois Huskies 34-26 in Dekalb, dropping their record to 2-5. Bowling Green now rests at the bottom of the MAC East and is tied with Akron for the worst record in the Mid-American conference.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

Pitt impressively demolished Virginia Tech on the road 28-7. The Panthers will host Clemson for a Week 8 matchup between two of the ACC's top teams, as Pitt sits atop the Coastal division and the Tiger defense can never be taken lightly.

Week 3 Opponent Tennessee Tech

The Golden Eagles lost in an Ohio Valley Conference overtime thriller against in-state rival Tennessee State 20-13. Like Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech holds a 2-5 record, but they sit fifth out of seventh in their conference.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Florida shockingly got upset for the second time this season against LSU. Ed Orgeron's Tigers beat Dan Mullen's Gators 49-42 in Baton Rouge. Though news broke following the win that LSU and Orgeron would be parting ways at the end of the season, the win marks the most impressive win for the struggling Tigers this season. Florida now holds a ho-hum 4-3 record, tied with Tennessee for the third best record in the SEC East.

Week 5 Opponent Missouri

Mizzou struggled yet again against an SEC foe, as the Texas A&M Aggies picked apart the Tigers in Columbia, winning 35-14. A&M's confidence had to be at an all-time high after beating Alabama in Week 6, and a road beatdown against Mizzou more than likely amplified it. Mizzou dropped to a 3-4 record after the loss and holds a solo grasp as sixth in the SEC East.

Week 6 Opponent South Carolina

Following last week's loss to Tennessee, the Gamecocks barely escaped a Vanderbilt upset bid with a 21-20 victory in Columbia. The win was key for South Carolina to maintain an above .500 record for the time being, but that could soon change with Texas A&M and Florida on the horizon for Shane Beamer's squad.

Week 7 Opponent Ole Miss

In one of the most anticipated games Tennessee football has had in quite some time, and the first game to feature a sold out, checkered stadium since 2017, the Rebels led by Lane Kiffin and Matt Corral came to Knoxville and went back to Oxford with a 31-26 win. Despite a few Tennessee fans' meltdowns in the late stages, the Vols and Rebels were able to put on an under the lights classic in Neyland.

Week 8 Opponent Alabama

After shocking the world with a loss to Texas A&M in Week 6, Alabama made a statement in Week 7, demolishing Mississippi State on the road 49-9. Alabama will return home for the first time since their loss to take on the Vols in Week 8.

Week 10 Opponent Kentucky

Kentucky faced its toughest test yet on the season in the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 7, and just as pretty much everyone expected, the Bulldogs ended the Wildcats' perfect season bid. Georgia handled Kentucky 30-13, especially in the second half as the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats by 10 points. Georgia still sits atop the SEC East and remains the number one team in the nation, while Kentucky sits at number two in the division by themselves and number 15 overall in the country.

Week 11 Opponent Georgia

Georgia continued its perfect season with a 30-13 win over SEC East rival Kentucky. Tight end Brock Bowers flashed with over 100 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon. Georgia will have their bye-week in Week 8.

Week 12 Opponent South Alabama

The South Alabama Jaguars came into Week 7 on a short week, having to take on Georgia Southern for a Thursday Night bout. However, the Jaguars seemed unfazed, handling the Eagles 41-14 in Mobile. The win bring South Alabama to a 4-2 record and the Jags hold the second best record in Group B of the Sun Belt, one game behind Louisiana.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt rebounded after a 42-0 beatdown against Florida in Week 6, but it was not enough for the Commodores in their second straight road game, as the Gamecocks edged Vandy 21-20. The loss drops Vanderbilt to 2-5, and they sit at the bottom of the SEC East while also holding the worst record in the SEC.

Overall Opponent Performance: 6-6

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.