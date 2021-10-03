Rejoice, Wildcats fans: it finally happened.

For the first time since 1986, Kentucky has knocked off No. 10 Florida in Lexington, pulling off a 20–13 upset on Saturday. The Wildcats's defense stood tall in the second half, holding the Gators to just three points and stopping Florida on a fourth-and-goal play from inside the 10-yard line with just 22 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Kentucky's offense did just enough, as Florida outgained the Wildcats, 382–224. Kentucky took the lead in the third quarter on a blocked field goal that was returned 78 yards by Trevin Wallace for the touchdown.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 99 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown, while Wan'Dale Robinson caught four of the Wildcats's seven completed passes for 65 yards and a score. Florida quarterback Emory Jones went 23-for-31 for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while rushing for 63 yards.

Kentucky last beat Florida in 2018 in Gainesville, which snapped a 31-game losing streak in the series. In 1986, the last home win for Kentucky over Florida, the Gators finished 6–5, while Kentucky ended up 5-5-1.

Such a historic win was celebrated by fans rushing onto the field. The Kentucky social media team also had a little fun with some Twitter trolling at Florida's expense:

More College Football Coverage: