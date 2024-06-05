James Pearce Jr. Nominated To Lott Trophy Watchlist
Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is on the Lott Trophy watchlist, awarded to the defensive player who has the biggest impact on their team on and off the field.
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is one of the biggest names across the great sport of college football. He's the consensous top returning defensive prospect for most analysts and was nominated to the watchlist for the Lott Trophy on Wednesday. The Lott Trophy is given annually to the defensive player who makes the biggest impact on their team both on and off the playing field.
On3 ranked the top returning college football players recently. Pearce checked in at No. 1 overall, coming in over Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. For most analysts, Pearce is the top returning defensive player in college football for most analysts, and this isn't the first time a major media outlet has had him as the No. 1 overall returner.
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has coached several elite defensive linemen who have been paid over the years; Pearce could be next in line. Pro Football Focus is currently projecting him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as have several other major outlets throughout the offseason process.
