Katrell Webb Drops Top 12 Schools On Halloween
Tennessee has found itself on another top 12 list as the month of October concluded. This time it was for a prospect who has consistently shown love to the University of Tennessee.
That prospect is Katrell Webb. Webb is from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Webb is also really good friends with Tyson Bacon who committed immediately after the Alabama game to this coaching staff.
Webb is a four-star edge rusher.
His top 12 is listed below.
- Tennessee Vols
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Florida State Seminoles
- Miami Hurricanes
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Indiana Hoosiers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Ole Miss Rebels
- LSU Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Louisville Cardinals
The talented prospect would also list a very detailed message keeping his recruitment open despite dropping a top schools.
“Thank you, God, I am blessed to be in this position. These are my top 12 schools based on who I feel like I have been recruited by the best and my ability to be great in their program. This is not me counting any schools out, my recruitment is still 100% open. Thank you.” Webb would say on Halloween night.
Webb is expected to make it back to Knoxville for a visit soon with the Vols and the Yellow Jackets looking to get the early favorites.
