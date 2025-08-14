Main Takeaways From Tennessee WR Coach Kelsey Pope Press Conference
On Thursday, Tennessee WR coach Kelsey Pope talked to the media about the wide receiver room, its growth and development, the youth, sense of urgency, and more. Here are some main points and takeaways Coach Pope had to say in his press conference.
On there being a sense of urgency…
“I think there's there's got to be a sense of urgency. I think we're obviously young. I think the good thing about being young is that those guys are able to get more reps. That obviously heightens their sense of urgency, but also creates an energy and gives them experience in practice that will relate to the game. With youth, obviously, you lack experience, but those guys are making up for it by the amount of reps they're able to get in practice."
On the challenge of getting a first-year player ready to understand nuances…
“I think the first thing with getting any first-year guy, high school, or if they come from a different university, I think you've got to get them used to speaking your language. I think you got to get them used to seeing things from a like perspective where we can have the same dialogue. Once they get here, it's just about operating. We play really fast. A lot of things we do are really unique. So, it's those guys getting themselves in the building, putting themselves in position with the daily habits on and off the field to be able to be successful."
On the biggest difference from last year until now with the wide receivers….
“I see young guys stepping up. Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley, for instance, both of those guys came into the room last year. We had a bunch of vets. They were typically more quiet, like trying to fill their way through. From the time they get to the meeting room this morning, like those guys are setting the tone. They're already minding guys about coaching points and installs. So, I see those guys taking jumps. I think the next thing is that these guys see how the season ended last year. They understand that we got to be deeper, right? Regardless of age or how old someone is, like we got to be able to be deeper. It creates a sense of urgency for guys, even if they're not starting to be ready at all costs. Those would be the two biggest points that I've seen from last year to now."
On Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews and their friendship…
“I think Braylon is awesome because, as good as he is, as talented as he is, he's a really good kid and he's really curious. He's a guy that, you know, you want other guys to come in the building and try to model themselves after. I’ll give you something else. Mike and Braylon are like tied at the hip. They're best friends. They're always together. Both of those guys have had a ton of growth from last December until now. I think it is directly correlated to the time they spent in my office together and the time they spend with one another together. Extra catches, extra meetings. Those guys are doing things on their own in the summer. I think anytime you got like one uh teammate that's, you know, in your hip and they're pushing you and they're motivated, I think that's going to make you better. I think both of those guys have benefited from their friendship and the bond that they have.
On recruiting at a high level …
“I think, for one, I think being authentic. I think showing those families and those student athletes, you've got to show them the real you. I think it's so easy in recruiting to just give them all the highlights and the success stories. You've got to give them the stories where you've dealt with adversity. I think ultimately, like perfection, people can't relate to. I think once recruits and families see the success, when they come here. I think once you give them a couple of those stories about, you know, we had to deal with adversity or you weren't successful, how you battled back. I think that makes you relatable. I think nowadays, kids want more than anything in recruiting. They want to know you can develop them. They want to know you can get them better, but they also want to know you care like about them in society. You've got to be relatable in order to do that, and I think that's what's helped us in recruiting.
