Mississippi State Commit Austin Howard Breaks Down His Tennessee Official Visit
The Tennessee Vols are not yet done in the 2025 class as they have been actively recruiting a Mississippi State linebacker commit.
That commit is Austin Howard. Howard is a three-star commit from Bartlett High School in Memphis, Tennessee. He has been one of very few recruits that Tennessee has been trying to get to de-commit or flip from their pledge.
Howard was on campus in Tennessee for an official visit over the weekend. Howard caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“It was great the atmosphere was like no other, absolutely amazing feeling around the campus. It was electric and it was a sea of Orange. It was roaring you couldn’t hear yourself think, one of if not the best in the SEC,” the Linebacker confirmed.
This visit helped the Vols case even more than before. “It definitely does we’ve been talking for a long time and now things are going into effect and they’ve made their case for my decision. I’m going to try and get back up there it’s a long trip but it’ll be worth it.”
Howard had the opportunity to talk to both coaches and commits on his trip to Knoxville. “The coaching staff’s main message is me coming in and playing early at a place like no other with the whole state behind your back in an atmosphere like no other. I also talked to Ethan Utley and Davis Sanders while I was down there and their message was it’s nowhere else like Rocky Top and I need to hop on board.”
Howard left a message for Tennessee fans to end the article. “My main message is that Tennessee definitely made there case and we’re going to see how things shake out in the end.”
