Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs. Kentucky
The Tennessee Vols are fresh off their win against the Kentucky Wildcats. They defeated the Wildcats 28-18 on Saturday night and are now 7-1 on the season.
Here are the offensive grades from the Tennessee vs Kentucky contest on Saturday night.
Quarterback: A
Nico Iamaleava played his best SEC game of his season so far making very little mistakes. His mistakes being limited also opened up a lot of great opportunities to use his mobility. He avoided sacks very well and got the ball to his tight ends a lot which is when Tennessee’s offense is at their best.
Running Backs: A+
Dylan Sampson broke the single-season rushing record for TDs in Tennessee history only through 8 games as he had two touchdowns. Peyton Lewis also got to the checkerboard last night as he got his first Tennessee touchdown of his career. The true freshman stepped in for a banged-up DeSean Bishop and did not disappoint.
Wide Receivers: B+
The Tennessee wide receivers weren’t excellent but they did their job at a high level. Chas Nimrod showed up and played very well in place of a banged-up Squirrel White. White played but was limited as the primary targets for the Vols were Nimrod and Bru McCoy.
Tight Ends: A+
This group was absolutely the best on the field. Both Holden Staes and Miles Kitselman did an excellent job in the receiving game. Kitselman was the main target for the red-shirt freshman QB and was the only receiving TD. Staes wouldn’t do as much as Kitselman but would still have a great day.
Offensive Line: A-
Not their best showing but for the most part kept Iamaleava’s jersey clean. They did a great job in run blocking situations but could’ve improved in pass blocking. They gave up two sacks and four tackles for a loss on the day but also helped the Vols get three touchdowns rushing.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports