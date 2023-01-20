Ranking The Most Impactful SEC Transfers

The SEC's slogan is "it just means more." That feels appropriate in the transfer portal era, where many top prospects decide to come to the southeast after a disappointing first stop.

However, the one-time transfer rule has allowed players to transfer within the conference without penalty. Some of the biggest SEC transfers have chosen rival schools, changing the conference's landscape.

Three transfers, in particular, stand out. They may immediately alter the ceiling of their new program or just shake up the depth chart, but their sudden moves make things interesting in 2023.

Walker Howard, QB

Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard is on to Ole Miss. Howard was one of the top 2022 quarterbacks, brought to Baton Rouge to help head coach Brian Kelly lead the Tigers into a new era.

However, Jayden Daniels complicated that equation. Daniels had a strong 2022 campaign but not strong enough to enter the NFL Draft. He returned to LSU, and Howard hit the portal quickly.

The Rebels now have three talented quarterbacks. Jaxon Dart, Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders, and Howard will battle in spring practices to determine who gets starting snaps.

Dominic Lovett, WR

Lovett is the only proven commodity on this list. The St. Louis native and Missouri star logged 56 catches for 846 yards and three touchdowns during his sophomore campaign, leading the Tigers in receptions and yards.

He transferred to Georgia this offseason, hoping to play in one of the most efficient offenses in college football. Lovett has strong hands and developed a reputation as a third-down nightmare.

Georgia lost Adonai Mitchell to the transfer portal this offseason, meaning they needed another wideout. They landed Lovett and Mississippi State transfer RaRa Thomas, a pairing that should be potent next season.

Denver Harris, CB

Harris was part of Texas A&M's historic 2022 recruiting class. Before entering the portal, the former five-star logged 14 tackles and three pass deflections in his lone season in College Station.

The Texas native found a new home in Louisanna, picking Brian Kelly and LSU as his next destination. He fits the prototypical build of an LSU corner; competitive, has excellent man cover skills, and is fast.

He should immediately compete for starting snaps. Harris dealt with disciplinary issues with Texas A&M, getting suspended twice in one year. However, his talent is undeniable, and he should immediately help the Tigers.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.