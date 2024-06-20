Rece Davis Sees Tennessee as "Sleeper"
College Gameday host Rece Davis anointed the Tennessee Volunteers as one of his sleeper teams this season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering an uber-important season where they could vie for their first College Football Playoff appearance. They have a few tough games that will ultimately decide whether they're worthy of that berth, but one expert sees them having a legitimate shot at that.
College Gameday host Rece Davis appeared on the College Gameday podcast and praised the Vols' potential this season.
"I think Tennessee has a good opportunity to be a sleeper," Davis explained. "I mentioned the NC State game, non-conference in week two for them. Now, they do have a couple of tough road games in the early part of the season. They go to Oklahoma, but I don't know that that's overwhelming for them. They go to Arkansas. And they get Alabama at home. And they get Florida at home in back-to-back weeks. So the emotions will be tested with those two rivalry games for them in back-to-back weeks."
"No disrespect intended to Oklahoma -- I'm not sure where I am on the Sooners right now. As the summer goes on, and we get a little more in-depth, my tune may completely change, but at the moment, I look at that and say, 'Well, that's a game that Tennessee will win.' Maybe I'll change my mind by late August on it, but I think Tennessee has a chance to make a run and be right at the edge of playoff contention
