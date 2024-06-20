Recruiting Expert Logs Prediction Favoring Tennessee For Charles House
2025 three-star defensive lineman Charles House (Charlotte, N.C.) is fresh off an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
North Mecklenburg High School defensive lineman Charles House has been a primary target for the Tennessee Volunteers on the defensive line for the past several months. While he's only ranked as the No. 592 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, many major programs have vied for his services, including Alabama and Georgia.
That pair and Tennessee have cemented themselves as his finalists, and House officially visited each program throughout the course of the summer. There's been changes at the top of his recruitment over the past few weeks, but on Thursday we got an indication the Vols are still in good standing.
On3's Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for House to ultimately choose the Volunteers on his commitment date on June 22, which is this upcoming Saturday.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
• George MacIntyre, QB
• Justin Baker, RB
• Joakim Dodson, WR
• Radarious Jackson, WR
• Jack VanDorselaer, TE
• Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
• Nic Moore, OL
• Jayden Loftin, EDGE
• Ethan Utley, DE
• Tyler Redmond, CB
• Dylan Lewis, CB
• Sidney Walton, S
