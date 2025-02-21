Volunteer Country

Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series

The Tennessee Volunteers and Nebraska Cornhuskers have canceled their upcoming home and home.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When the expanded playoff got introduced and conferences started realigning, teams followed that with canceling some upcoming non-conference home and home series. Tennessee and Nebraska has joined that list as ESPN announced the will no longer be playing their scheduled games for 2026 and 2027 regular seasons.

ESPN's Pete Thamel cited the Huskers’ desire for eight home games in 2027 during planned renovations to Memorial Stadium. Tennessee athletic director Danny White made it clear this was a one-sided cancelation on Nebraska’s part in a quote tweet of Thamel’s original report.

“Correction: Tennessee is not canceling this series. Nebraska did,” White tweeted Friday morning. “We are very disappointed that they didn’t want to play these games, especially this close to 2026.”

The two teams have met a total of three times over both program's history. All three matchups have been in a bowl game setting so this would have been the first time either program had made the trip out to the opposing team's home stadium. The last time they met was in 2016 in the Music City Bowl.

