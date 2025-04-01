Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
Tennessee Volunteer quarterback commit, Faizon Brandon was in attendance at the Elite 11 ATL Regional. Here's what we learned.
"The Film Doesn't Lie." It's an often-repeated expression in the world of football. However, it's not always true. The film does lie at times, at one position, or at least fails to tell the full story. Quarterback.
Highlights don't always explain or truly show how the football comes out of the hand of the quarterback. It's why seeing a prospect throw in person, particularly at an event like the Elite 11, is paramount. Tennessee commit, Faizon Brandon, was at the Elite 11 Regional event in Gainesville, Georgia, on Sunday. Here are my impressions.
FRAME:
At 6'4, 205, every time you see Brandon, the long and slender frame continues to add muscle onto it. He's become noticeably broader in the chest and arms, preparing for SEC play.
Athleticism:
His tape and testing say he's an elite athlete. He can run and will be a threat to use his legs in college. However, athleticism at the QB position is unique. The mechanics must be consistently great, which demands the body to be adaptable and coachable. I followed Brandon throughout the event and noticed quickly that the few times on hundreds of reps he was incorrect, or his mechanics loosened, he would receive the coaching point and immediately correct it the next rep.
Being able to hear coaching, absorb it, and then get your body to do what you're being told, that's being a great athlete at the quarterback position beyond running in a straight line, which he does exceptionally well also.
Accuracy:
He's not prone to many misses in an environment like the Elite 11 that creates ample opportunity for them to occur. Brandon remained mechanically clean throughout the entire multi-hour event. 8 stations, dozens of throws per station, it's a stamina event. And if you don't have sound fundamentals, you will fade throughout the event. Brandon had no problems.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender