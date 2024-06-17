Volunteer Country

George MacIntyre Entering Elite 11 Week With One Goal

2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) is a Tennessee Volunteers commit who will participate in the Elite 11.

Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre answers questions during new conference after committing to the University of Tennessee at Brentwood Academy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Brentwood, Tenn. MacIntyre is the number 3-ranked quarterback for the class 2025.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre answers questions during new conference after committing to the University of Tennessee at Brentwood Academy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Brentwood, Tenn. MacIntyre is the number 3-ranked quarterback for the class 2025. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has made many fans throughout the state of Tennessee over the past two years. During his first two seasons as a high school starter, he amassed 5,570 passing yards and 44 touchdowns, enough to garner the attention of several major college programs.

In January, he picked the Tennessee Volunteers over Alabama and LSU and has been one of the most active peer recruiters in the country since. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he ranks as the No. 16 prospect in the 2025 class and will participate in the Elite 11 Finals later this week.

MacIntyre hasn't participated in many national camps to date, meaning this will be one of the country's first chances to see him measured against other elite talents. He told On3's Chad Simmons this week that "at the end of the day, I'm going there to try and win it." He had an up-and-down junior season at Brentwood, but a strong outing this weekend could further elevate his already impressive resume on the national stage.

