George MacIntyre Entering Elite 11 Week With One Goal
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) is a Tennessee Volunteers commit who will participate in the Elite 11.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has made many fans throughout the state of Tennessee over the past two years. During his first two seasons as a high school starter, he amassed 5,570 passing yards and 44 touchdowns, enough to garner the attention of several major college programs.
In January, he picked the Tennessee Volunteers over Alabama and LSU and has been one of the most active peer recruiters in the country since. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he ranks as the No. 16 prospect in the 2025 class and will participate in the Elite 11 Finals later this week.
MacIntyre hasn't participated in many national camps to date, meaning this will be one of the country's first chances to see him measured against other elite talents. He told On3's Chad Simmons this week that "at the end of the day, I'm going there to try and win it." He had an up-and-down junior season at Brentwood, but a strong outing this weekend could further elevate his already impressive resume on the national stage.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DE
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
