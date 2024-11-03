Volunteer Country

Tennessee Defeats Kentucky In An Electric Neyland Stadium Atmosphere

Tennessee defeats Kentucky after trailing at halftime. Dylan Sampson makes headlines and the Vols push for a top-five ranking ahead of Mississippi State.

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Vols defeated the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night by a score of 28-18.

Tennessee and Kentucky would both have scored in the first half including a passing touchdown for Kentucky and a Peyton Lewis rushing touchdown for Tennessee. The Vols would enter the half down for the fourth straight time as they would be down 10-7. The Vols missed two field goals and would hope that wouldn’t continue but it did.

Tennessee would miss another field goal to start the second half of the game keeping the score at 10-7 in favor of the Wildcats. This would force the Tennessee defense on the field which they wouldn’t remain long as Joshua Josephs would have a strip sack recovered by Jeremiah Telander.

Dylan Sampson would get the Vols a touchdown in the third quarter as he tied the single-season rushing touchdown record.

Tennessee’s defense would have another huge moment in this game as Will Brooks would get another interception which is his third of the season. The Vols would capitalize with a Nico Iamaleava passing touchdown to Miles Kitselman. Kitselman was the primary target for the Vols in the first half and made big noise in the second half with his score. One would argue that the Vols passing attack is at its best when the tight ends are getting involved.

Sampson would break the single-season rushing program record as he extended the Vols lead late in the fourth quarter. This would ultimately push the Vols over the edge as Tennessee would defeat the Wildcats.

