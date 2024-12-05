Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Compares Daune Morris To Dylan Sampson

Josh Heupel compares newest Volunteers running back Daune Morris to Dylan Sampson.

Caleb Sisk

Oakland's senior running back Daune Morris, who was selected for the 2024 Dandy Dozen, poses for a portrait on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Oakland High School..
Oakland's senior running back Daune Morris, who was selected for the 2024 Dandy Dozen, poses for a portrait on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Oakland High School.. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Josh Heupel compares newest Volunteers running back Daune Morris to Dylan Sampson.

Tennessee recently convinced RB Daune Morris to flip from USC to the Volunteers. Morris is a three-star back from Oakland High School and has been a star at the high school level.

Josh Heupel would talk about his newest running back to join the roster alongside Justin Baker and how he compares to a certain RB on the Vols roster already.

“Daune (Morris), somebody that we’ve had our eye on for a long time and just getting an opportunity as this season continued to go on to be able to communicate with his family more, just building a relationship. They had a great official visit here a few weeks ago and he’s a dynamic playmaker. You see that with the ball in his hands out on the perimeter, return, playing the running back position. Unique skill set, extremely athletic, great short-area quickness. In some ways, it kind of reminds you of a young (Dylan Sampson), just his ability to do so much and we couldn’t be more excited to get him here.”

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football