Where do Tennessee Signees Sit In Final 247Sports Rankings?

Recruiting services are wrapping up their 2023 evaluations and moving on to the next round of high school seniors. On3 released its final rankings a week ago, and 247Sports followed suit on Thursday.

While we still have to go through traditional national signing day, the evaluation period is over. Prospects have played all their high school football, including all-star games, and are on to the college level.

Tennessee had one of the best classes in the country. The Volunteers had the No. 9 recruiting class on 247 and the No. 4 SEC class. Head coach Josh Heupel has done an excellent job recruiting since he arrived on Rocky Top, and the 2023 class reflects that.

Nico Iamaleava: No. 2 player, No. 2 QB

Daevin Hobbs: No. 36 player, No. 4 DL

Cameron Seldon: No. 76 player, No. 3 ATH

Nathan Leacock: No. 86 player, No. 13 WR

Shamurad Umarov: No. 113 player, No. 4 IOL

Caleb Herring: No. 122 player, No. 13 EDGE

Ethan Davis: No. 131 player, No. 7 TE

Chandavian Bradley: No. 164 player, No. 21 EDGE

Arion Carter: No. 181 player, No. 15 LB

Jordan Matthews: No. 242 player, No. 28 CB

Early word from bowl practices is that this group is living up to the hype. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is the headliner who looks every bit as advertised. Iamaleava put on a clinic in the Polynesian Bowl, bringing home Offensive MVP honors.

Other players from this class are beginning to receive more attention. Defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is one of the consensus top front-seven players in the class after a dominant showing in Army All-American Bowl practices.

Wide receiver Nathan Leacock is also climbing up rankings lists. Leacock started as a relatively unheralded recruit but has been on the national rise ever since committing to Tennessee.

Tennessee signed one of the best pass rusher duos in the cycle. Caleb Herring and Chandavian Bradley are raw and physically unprepared to handle an SEC workload but have all the talent to succeed.

