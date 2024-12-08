Tennessee Football Playoff Opponent Preview: Ohio State
Tennessee football will take on one of the most talented teams in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Here is what to expect from the Buckeyes in the first round.
Tennessee will not be getting a favorable draw in the College Football Playoff. The Vols will take on Ohio State on December 21 at 8 p.m. in Columbus. The Buckeyes are one of the most talented teams in the country and have been one of the national championship favorites for most of the season.
Here is a look at the Buckeyes as a team and what they bring to the table in their first-round matchup with the Vols.
Offense:
Quarterback Will Howard has been one of the most scrutinized players in the country ever since he transferred to Ohio State from Kansas State. Howard won a Big 12 title with the Wildcats but had not played at this high of a level with expectations this great in his career. He has 2,860 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He also has seven rushing touchdowns.
Despite his solid numbers, Howard has had some rough moments this season. Most recently, agaisnt Michigan, he had 175 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. It was a very disappointing performance in a game the Buckeyes needed to win badly. He will have to bounce back against a stellar Tennessee defense that has made quarterbacks' lives miserable.
The Buckeyes skill players are stellar. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson each have 750+ rushing yards and 14 touchdowns combined. They run behind a terrific offensive line, although it is dealing with some injuries. The Buckeyes have one of the best wide receiver duos in the country, too. Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka have combined over 1,600 yards this season through the air and have 19 touchdowns between them. The Vols' secondary will be pushed to its limit in this matchup.
Defense:
Ohio State’s defense in 2024 has been a cornerstone of the team’s success, showcasing a suffocating ability to limit explosive plays and dominate at all three levels. The defensive front excels at generating pressure, while the linebackers are disciplined and quick to the ball, ensuring there’s little room for opposing offenses to breathe. This cohesive unit consistently frustrates opponents, dictating the tempo and often setting up the offense with favorable field positions. The Vols will be fighting a difficult field position battle in this game.
At the heart of Ohio State’s defensive excellence is Caleb Downs, who has established himself as one of the premier safeties in college football. Downs’ instincts, athleticism, and versatility make him a game-changer, whether he’s patrolling the secondary, stepping into the box to support the run, or blitzing off the edge. His ability to read quarterbacks and deliver timely, bone-jarring tackles has made him a leader both on and off the field. Downs’ presence alone forces offenses to adjust their game plans, and his knack for creating turnovers has been pivotal in several of Ohio State’s victories.
Special teams:
Kicker Jayden Fielding has been consistent in 2024. He is perfect on all 54 extra-point attempts and has provided reliability in ensuring Ohio State capitalizes on its offensive success. He has converted 9 of 12 field goal attempts on the season and has excelled from 40-49 yards, hitting 5 of 6 in this challenging range. Although, he has yet to attempt a field goal longer than 50 yards this season.
