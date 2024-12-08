Volunteer Country

Tennessee Will Play Ohio State In The First Round

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee is set to appear in their first college football playoffs. Their seeding and opponent has already been released.

The Vols gathered the ninth seed on Sunday which means they will be playing their first game on the road. Fans were hopeful that the Vols would find a way to be able to host a playoff game inside Neyland Stadium but on Sunday they announced that will not be the case.

The Vols are set to take on Ohio State on the road. Both teams were held out of conference play and had to watch the games on Saturday from the sideline. Tennessee was ranked below Ohio State on the last selection show which gives them the bid over the Vols considering neither team played.

Caleb Sisk
