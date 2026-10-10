Tennessee Football Ranks Among Nation’s Most-Watched Teams Through Week 5

A game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers rank No. 9 among college football’s most-watched teams through Week 5, according to an On3 report using Nielsen viewership data. Tennessee is one of seven SEC programs in the top 10, highlighting the conference’s strong presence on national television.

The ranking offers another way to measure the attention surrounding the program. Wins and losses shape the standings, but television audiences show how many people are watching when the Volunteers take the field.

Tennessee’s latest game against Auburn provided another example, with more than three million viewers watching the Vols earn an SEC victory.

Tennessee-Auburn Draws More Than Three Million Viewers

According to a Daily Sports Network graphic citing Nielsen Big Data + Panel figures via On3, Tennessee’s 24-14 win over Auburn averaged 3.02 million viewers on ESPN.

The October 3 matchup kicked off at 3:30 p.m. ET and finished third among the SEC’s Nielsen-rated games that week. Alabama’s win over Mississippi State led that group with 5.08 million viewers on ABC. Missouri’s victory over Florida followed with 4.44 million, also on ABC. Texas A&M’s win over Arkansas averaged 1.16 million viewers on ESPN2.

Those comparisons come with context. Tennessee and Auburn played on ESPN while Missouri and Florida occupied the same afternoon window on ABC. Network availability and competing games can influence how many viewers a matchup attracts.

Still, the Auburn game adds a useful recent data point to Tennessee’s place in the national rankings. The Volunteers attracted a substantial audience for a conference matchup while another SEC game aired simultaneously.

SEC Programs Fill Seven Top-10 Spots

Texas leads the season rankings, followed by LSU, Wisconsin, and Ohio State. Ole Miss, Michigan, Kentucky and Florida occupy the next four positions. Tennessee sits ninth, immediately ahead of Alabama.

The breakdown leaves seven spots for the SEC and three for the Big Ten. It also places Tennessee alongside several of college football’s most recognizable programs.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells and points during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the list measures average audiences for games on the networks included in Nielsen’s dataset. It does not rank fan-base size, and SEC Network games are not included.

That distinction matters when evaluating Tennessee’s position. Opponents, broadcast windows, and network exposure all help shape the numbers.

For the Volunteers, the takeaway remains clear: over five weeks, Tennessee has earned a place among the country’s leading television draws. The Auburn audience adds to that picture, showing that millions were watching as the Vols secured their latest conference win.

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