Tennessee Jumps Out To A Big Lead Over Kent State Early
The Tennessee Vols got the game against Kent State Golden Flashes started quickly after kicking off to start the contest and getting a three and out. Following the punt the Vols would then see Nico Iamaleava and their starting offense out on the field for the first time during the game.
Iamaleava kickstarted the series with fast-paced passing and a very limited amount of runs from Sampson however Sampson broke a great run up the middle to secure Tennessee their first score of the game.
Sampson has been the leading rusher for Tennessee this season as he has been handed the majority of the handoffs as well being the only returning back from the three-man rotation from last season.
This rush was a 22-yarder which was capped off with an extra point that was good from the freshman Max Gilbert.
Sampson hit 34 yards of 2 carries which means if you went the over on his rushing yards you might have just made yourself some money if this game continues at this rate.
Squirrel White was also very active on this drive being the leading targeted receiver which hasn’t been the case so far this season. This could mean the Vols are looking to find ways to get him the ball more against Kent State.
Following this, on the very next defensive drive the Vols were looking to get another three and out and on third down the snap went over Devin Kargman’s head which led to a safety.
Sampson wasn’t done as he scored on 4th & Goal to secure his second touchdown in just seven minutes of game time.
