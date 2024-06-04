Tennessee's Odds at CFP Championship Released
The Tennessee Volunteers have the ninteenth-best odds at winning the 2024 College Football Playoff championship, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering an important season. Many around college football believe they have a legitimate shot at making the 2024 College Football Playoff, especially in an expanded 12-team field. In many ways, it feels like head coach Josh Heupel has been building toward this season for some time, and now it's finally here.
While some pundits are high on Tennessee's potential, BetMGM Sportsbook released their national championship odds, and Tennessee isn't toward the top. They checked in at No. 19 overall, trailing teams like Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Texas A&M. Tennessee has +5000 odds at winning the national championship, according to BetMGM.
While the sportsbooks may not be as high on the Vols, they were ranked as the No. 9 team in ESPN's latest Football Power Index, a measure of how strong a team is compared to a replacement-level college football team.
