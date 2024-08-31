FINAL: Tennessee Routs Chattanooga In Exciting Season Opener
The Tennessee Volunteers made plays in all three phases in a dominant win over Chattanooga in week one of the new college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers officially began their 2024 season on Saturday, squaring off against Chattanooga in front of a roaring Neyland Stadium. This contest quickly favored the Volunteers, as quarterback Nico Iamaleava found a seamless fit within the offense during his second career start.
All eyes will be on Iamaleava throughout the season, and he opened his first season as a starter in dominant fashion. He went 22-28 for 313 yards and three touchdowns during one half of action before his day was done. Tennessee scored on their first eight drives, in large part because Iamaleava simply did everything he had to on each down. He attacked downfield while also finding the right moments in the game to check the football down and keep the offense rolling.
Two Vols went over 100 yards on the day - wide receiver Dont'e Thornton had three receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He looked really explosive out of his brakes all afternoon and dominated over the middle of the field. Running back Dylan Sampson also got off to a hot start, logging 12 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Tyre West stood out in a major way. He easily got off blocks all afternoon and forced a fumble early in the game that swung Tennessee's momentum. The defensive line remained active all afternoon, forcing Chattanooga into obvious passing situations on third downs, which wasn't a recipe for success. When time ran out in the fourth quarter, the Volunteers coasted to a 69-3 win.
Now, the Volunteers regroup and move their focus to their next clash against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
