Tennessee to Debut Orange Britches for 2024 vs. Kent State
A portion of Tennessee’s fan base was disappointed when the Vols did not come out wearing orange pants for the NC State game in Charlotte.
But the wait is over for 2024. The “orange britches” as they are affectionately called by fans and players alike, will be making their season debut against Kent State on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. The Vols announced the uniform combination on Twitter on Thursday morning.
This matchup will also mark the first time all season that Tennessee has worn orange jerseys. They elected to wear their Smokey Grey alternate uniforms for the season opener against Chattanooga and then they were the road team for the NC State matchup in Charlotte. They could have worn the orange pants in that game as well, but elected to save them for a Neyland Stadium debut.
Tennessee wore the orange pants last season against UTSA at home and Missouri on the road in Columbia. They went 1-1 in those games as Missouri embarrassed the Vols 36-7. It may be time for Tennessee to knock the bad vibes off of the britches with a dominant win over Kent State.
The game will most likely be a blowout with Kent State being one of the worst teams in the FBS and coming off of a loss to Saint Francis, an FCS school in Pennsylvania. It is also a 7:45 kickoff time, so the “orange britches” will get an extra spotlight on them as the Vols return to wearing their traditional Pantone 151 color.