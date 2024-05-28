Tennessee Vols Freshman Jordan Ross Could Make Instant Impact Alongside James Pearce Jr.
Tennessee Freshman Jordan Ross will enroll this summer and is expected to make an instant impact for the Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers already have one of the sport's premier EDGE rushers, perhaps the sport's premier EDGE rusher in junior James Pearce. In some of the NFL Draft world's minds, he's already the projected top pick at the position in the 2025 NFL Draft. One would reasonably assume given that type of draft evaluation, we are setting up for Pearce's final season in Knoxville.
That being said, looking to the future looks bright for the Volunteers. Especially considering the landing of 2024 EDGE rusher Jordan Ross. Ross's recruitment battle was an intense one, pitting the Volunteers against some of the sports top recruiting machines. Mainly Texas and Alabama battled it out until Ross committed to the Vols back in August of 2023 and ultimately signing in December. He will enroll this summer, where the Vols hope he can make an instant impact.
Frame: At nearly 6'5, 235 pounds, Ross already holds a college-ready frame that will bolster plenty of length to ultimately put on any additional weight needed to remain the powerful prospect he is. You'll want to make sure any weight added in college doesn't hinder his insane movement skills.
Athleticism: A multi-sport athlete, Ross's basketball highlight mixtape rivals that of his football tape. Despite his tremendous size and length, Ross's fluidity is highlighted in his multi-positional skillset on the high school ranks. During his time at Vestavia, he moonlighted as both a stand-up rusher and true defensive end, while also playing offense.
Instincts: Ross's awareness of his athleticism is palpable on tape. He's uses his abilities to put himself in the right position to impact the football more than most rushers. He already has a keen sense of timing to be the maximum amount of disruptive at any given moment of the down. Whether it be disrupting passing lanes with his length and leaping ability, or timing up a perfect speed rush on an obvious passing down, Ross employs his gifts at the proper time on the football field.
Polish: As any multi-sport and multi-positioned athlete entering college, there's going to have to be a refinement of the skillset most required. In other words, Jordan Ross will grow at a tremendous rate because for the first time in his football career he will be asked and taught to play one position. And early on, he can just be asked to get after the quarterback, something he does really well already.
Bottom Line: From a pure potential standpoint, there's not much dropoff from what will be leaving Tennessee's roster in the form of 6'5, 245-pound EDGE in James Pearce Jr, and what could become of Jordan Ross's career at Tennessee.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.