Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Shares Amari Jefferson Update
Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel shares an update on Amari Jefferson, who has been limited to start the Spring.
Tennessee made many additions through the transfer portal, including Amari Jefferson who spent his first and only college football season up to this point with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After battling back from a hip injury, Jefferson is practicing with the Vols. Josh Heupel provided an update on Tuesday.
Limited the first couple days," Heupel said. "It's kind of been building into contact here. Had the most work that he has had today. A guy that, it matters for him to be here. He loves the program, the culture of the program, the way we work and compete together. He’s a really smart kid, It’s going to be fun to watch him just continue to grow throughout the course of spring ball."
Jefferson is expected to be a huge part of the Tennessee Volunteers offense. He is currently competing for a starting job, however, he will at least be a huge role player in the receiver room.
