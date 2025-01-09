Tennessee Football: Where Does Amari Jefferson Fit In?
Amari Jefferson announced he was transferring to Tennessee earlier in the week. The Alabama wide receiver could be a bigger help than many expect.
Tennessee picked up a huge addition earlier in the week when they landed their first wide receiver transfer of the 2025 transfer portal.
They added long-time target Amari Jefferson who was previously committed to Tennessee baseball but flipped in 2023 to the Alabama Crimson Tide to play both baseball and football but that wasn’t the case.
The former MR Football award winner didn’t participate with Alabama football as he didn’t play in a single game. He did have a late surgery which kept him from participating in the bowl game but he is expected to be good for the spring which is when Tennessee starts their first set of pre season practices including their annual Orange and White spring game.
So where does Jefferson fit in with this current wide receiver room?
Jefferson is one of four total additions to this position with Joakim Dodson, Travis Smith Jr, and Radarious Jackson all joining the team from high school.
That leaves very few receiver options for the Vols.
- Mike Matthews
- Amari Jefferson
- Boo Carter (two-way)
- Chris Brazzell
- Trey Weary
- Braylon Staley
- Travis Smith Jr.
- Joakim Dodson
- Radarious Jackson
- Dayton Sneed
Jefferson will be able to play both outside and slot for the Vols which makes him a significant piece for the Vols receiver groups however where is his best chance to start?
His best chance of starting with the Vols is at the slot position where he will battle fan favorite Braylon Staley. Staley appeared in a few games for the Vols last season however many fans are excited for the young talent to get a real shot in this offense. Jefferson will also battle two-way star Boo Carter who will play both defensive back and slot receiver.
One could expect Jefferson to be the backup at both outside receivers with the likely starting options being Mike Matthews on one side and Chris Brazzell on the other side.
Tennessee will look for some big help at the WR position group and it starts with the contribution of Jefferson.
