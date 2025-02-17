Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Listed Outside of Top-15 in Latest Preseason Top 25

The Tennessee Volunteers were listed out of ESPN's top 15 in their latest preseason top 25 rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers were listed out of ESPN's top 15 in their latest preseason top 25 rankings.

Spring practice is approaching rapidly for college football programs all over the country. Teams will be preparing for the 2025 college football season and for the Tennessee Volunteers, that means getting ready to make another run at the college football playoff. According to the latest preseason top 25 rankings though, that may be more of an uphill battle than what people think for Tennessee.

In ESPN's latest way-too-early top 25 rankings, the Volunteers came in at No. 19. Some notable teams ranked ahead of them were the Florida Gators, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois.

The article specifically discussed season defining games for each top 25 program, and for Tennessee it was the road trip to Alabama for the 2025 season. The Volunteers have won two of the last three against the Crimson Tide, but their most recent loss came in Tuscaloosa.

The Volunteers do return starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, which creates a lot of optimism around Tennessee heading into next season, but they also have to replace a good chunk of production on both sides of the ball. Most notably, running back Dylan Sampson, wide receiver Bru McCoy, wide receiver Squirrel White, wide receiver Dont'e Thornton and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. are all either heading to the NFL or are with a new college football program.

Making the college football playoff in 2024 was a step in the right direction for head coach Josh Heupel and his program, but it doesn't appear the national media is as high on Tennessee heading into this next season.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football