Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava Makes Leadership Stride In Recent Interview

Nico Iamaleava comments on his recent work to improve his leadership as he is taking the next step to lead this Tennessee Vols football team.

Caleb Sisk

Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws a ball during warm-ups before a game against the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws a ball during warm-ups before a game against the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Nico Iamaleava comments on his recent work to improve his leadership as he is taking the next step to lead this Tennessee Vols football team.

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava has been a man of many traits since joining the Tennessee Volunteers. He is extremely talented on the field, but what about off the field?

One thing Iamaleava has opted to work on is his leadership and his voice being heard. After Wednesday's practice, Iamaleava spoke to the media to discuss his newest role as the leader of this football team.

"Yeah I think just for me getting out in front of the whole team really. I got comfortable with speaking to my individual position groups and offensive. I think when it comes to the whole offense and defense and the whole team hearing your voice, I think that's the biggest thing for me. Just stepping out of my shell man, you know I wasn't very comfortable speaking in front of large crowds and stuff like that but I've taken that next step and that's something I'm continuing to work on."

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football