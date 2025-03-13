Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava Makes Leadership Stride In Recent Interview
Nico Iamaleava comments on his recent work to improve his leadership as he is taking the next step to lead this Tennessee Vols football team.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava has been a man of many traits since joining the Tennessee Volunteers. He is extremely talented on the field, but what about off the field?
One thing Iamaleava has opted to work on is his leadership and his voice being heard. After Wednesday's practice, Iamaleava spoke to the media to discuss his newest role as the leader of this football team.
"Yeah I think just for me getting out in front of the whole team really. I got comfortable with speaking to my individual position groups and offensive. I think when it comes to the whole offense and defense and the whole team hearing your voice, I think that's the biggest thing for me. Just stepping out of my shell man, you know I wasn't very comfortable speaking in front of large crowds and stuff like that but I've taken that next step and that's something I'm continuing to work on."
