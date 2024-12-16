Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Ohio State Betting Odds Update: Buckeyes Climbing as Favorite

An updated look at the betting odds for the playoff game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel signals to the team during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel signals to the team during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The college football playoff officially start this week as the first round games will be held on Friday and Saturday of this week. One of those games will be between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers. Ohio State will be the home team for this game and Tennessee will make the trip up to Columbus and will be the final game of the first round of the playoffs.

The winner of this game will move on to the quarterfinal round and play the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State has already played the Ducks one time this season and they lost by a single point. This is the first time this century that Tennessee and Ohio State have played one another. The last time the two teams played, Peyton Manning was at quarterback for the Volunteers.

When the first round playoff games were announced, Ohio State opened up as a seven point favorite, and they number has since climbed just a tad.

Tennessee vs Ohio State Betting Odds:

According to Draft Kings, Ohio State is now a 7.5-point favorite over Tennessee. The over/under for the game is set at 47 points.

