Tennessee vs Ohio State Betting Odds Update: Buckeyes Climbing as Favorite
An updated look at the betting odds for the playoff game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes.
The college football playoff officially start this week as the first round games will be held on Friday and Saturday of this week. One of those games will be between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers. Ohio State will be the home team for this game and Tennessee will make the trip up to Columbus and will be the final game of the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will move on to the quarterfinal round and play the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State has already played the Ducks one time this season and they lost by a single point. This is the first time this century that Tennessee and Ohio State have played one another. The last time the two teams played, Peyton Manning was at quarterback for the Volunteers.
When the first round playoff games were announced, Ohio State opened up as a seven point favorite, and they number has since climbed just a tad.
Tennessee vs Ohio State Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, Ohio State is now a 7.5-point favorite over Tennessee. The over/under for the game is set at 47 points.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports