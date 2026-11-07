Three Players Who Need a Big Game if Tennessee Will Defeat Kentucky
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The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to get their second top-10 win of the year. They already beat Alabama inside Neyland Stadium and are facing off against the Kentucky Wildcats this week. If Tennessee wants to leave with a win, then they need their stars to show up and play well. These three players need to have a big game for the Vols to knock off the #6 team in the country.
DeSean Bishop
Kentucky’s run defense has been statistically good. They rank as one of the better units at stopping the run, even if their overall defensive metrics are bleak. They have only allowed 1 rusher to eclipse 100 yards this season. DeSean Bishop is one of the best running backs in the country and is vital to Tennessee’s offensive success. Bishop tends to wear down defenses, and it will be important that he is able to do so this week.
Jeremiah Telander
Kentucky’s offense has not had trouble putting up points this season. They do this primarily through the running game, as they average 4.8 yards per carry. Their passing attack has been efficient but not very explosive. Telander will need to impact the game in both areas. If Telander is able to help shut down the run game, then it could help open up opportunities to let the Tennessee defensive line attack the quarterback.
Tyree Weathersby
Xavier Gilliam gets a lot of the praise, and rightfully so, but Tyree Weathersby deserves his flowers also. We know what Gilliam brings, and I expect him to perform, but Weathersby could be a bigger X factor in this game. If Weathersby has a big game this week, then the Vols will more than likely be leaving with the win. Kentucky boasts a good offensive line, but there are few units in the country as good as Tennessee’s defensive line. Weathersby is a big factor in this game, as his ability to help in the run game and pass game makes him valuable. Weathersby, not Gilliam, leads the Vols in sacks this year, so look out for how he does when given the chance to go one-on-one.
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Major Passons was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a family of Volunteer fans. Watching Tennessee basketball and football games has been a tradition in the Passons's household since he can remember. Major brings an expertise and focus in Basketball, as he has covered the Miami Heat since 2022 through various outlets including Heat On SI since October 2025.Follow Major_Passons