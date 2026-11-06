One Thing That Could Decide Tennessee vs Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers will look to knock off the No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. This will obviously be a huge game for both programs, as each one is trying to bolster its resume for the College Football Playoff selection committee. Whoever wins this game could have a massive boost in their chances to make the field.

Tennessee is coming off of a disappointing loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. This was a game they truly should have won and literally fumbled away at the end of the game. Tennessee can not afford to have any more lapses if they want to keep the season on track.

Discipline Will be Key

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high-fives Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols are unfortunately making things difficult on themselves. They are routinely penalized during their games and in big moments. For example, in the loss to the Gamecocks, the Vols had three touchdowns taken off the board. Though that is frustrating, they have no one to blame but themselves.

The Volunteers this week cannot afford all the penalties, partially because Kentucky does not have the same problem. The Wildcats have been one of the best teams in the entire nation at avoiding penalties; their 36 penalties are currently the 10th fewest across the FBS. Comparing this with the Vols' 61 flags, the difference is massive.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Penalties might be the biggest deciding factor in this game. It will be interesting to see how the Wildcats handle the environment of Neyland Stadium; maybe the fans could help offset the difference. Tennessee will be at home, and theoretically that means fewer penalties.

You can overcome penalties to be a good team, but it is extremely difficult to rack up penalties and still be a great team. This is what Tennessee is trying to do: fix one of their biggest issues to be a great team. The mental aspect of sports is something that can often be overlooked. In games with such massive tendency differences, the mental aspect can be the difference between wins and losses.

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