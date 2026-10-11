Top Performers From Tennessee Football's Victory Over Arkansas

Tennessee football needed big plays to escape Arkansas with a win. DeSean Bishop, George MacIntyre, and Xavier Gilliam delivered when the Vols needed them most.

The result was a gritty 24-17 road victory that pushed Tennessee to 5-1. It also ended a long drought. The Vols had not won in Fayetteville since 2001. Yet this win took more than one late burst. Tennessee had to overcome mistakes, regain the lead, and finish strong.

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) tries to tackle him during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop Turns the Game

With the score tied at 17, Tennessee faced a tough spot. The Vols began their final scoring drive at their own six-yard line. Then Bishop changed the game. The running back broke loose for a career-long 59-yard run. That burst flipped the field and gave Tennessee room to attack. Four plays later, he scored from eight yards out. The Vols led 24-17 with 1:57 left.

Bishop finished with 138 yards on 19 carries. He averaged 7.3 yards per rush and reached 100 yards for the second straight week. His overall PFF grade was 66.7, according to Rocky Top Insider. His work in pass protection and as a receiver lowered that mark. Still, his late run was the game’s clear turning point.

George MacIntyre Finds a Way

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre’s first career start brought both promise and mistakes. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 247 yards. He threw one touchdown and two interceptions.

His five-yard touchdown pass to Trent Thomas opened the scoring. Later, a 68-yard catch-and-run by DaSaahn Brame helped spark the fourth-quarter rally. Brame capped that drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

Those plays gave Tennessee a path back after Arkansas took control in the third quarter. MacIntyre earned a 67.2 overall PFF grade. That ranked fourth on Tennessee’s offense. His debut left room for growth, but it also showed he could help win a close SEC road game.

Xavier Gilliam Sets the Defensive Tone

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) celebrates with defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) after Gilliam sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson (7) during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gilliam made his mark on Arkansas’ first drive. He recorded a strip sack and recovered the loose ball himself. He finished with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries. Meanwhile, TJ Metcalf led Tennessee with nine tackles. The defense held Arkansas scoreless in the first half and allowed just four rushing yards before halftime.





Gilliam’s PFF grade backed up his impact. He earned a team-best 94.4 overall mark and a 94.0 pass-rush grade. Metcalf received a 55.6 overall grade despite his team-high tackle total. Now, Alabama awaits at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will need cleaner play. But Saturday showed the Vols can survive mistakes, find a spark, and win when the pressure rises.

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